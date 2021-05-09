Steph Curry's 24-point quarter keeps him in NBA's scoring lead

Steph's 24-point first keeps him ahead of Beal in scoring race originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry is known to check his phone at halftime of Warriors games. But what about right before he takes the court?

If Curry's first-quarter performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center on Saturday night is any indication, it's pretty clear he saw Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal dropped 50 points in an OT win over the Indiana Pacers earlier in the night.

With Beal scoring 50, Curry needed to score 22 points Saturday to ensure he kept the NBA's scoring lead for another night.

Curry wasted no time getting to that threshold, as he poured in 24 points in the first 12 minutes.

Steph has already ensured he will remain the NBA scoring leader through tonight 👏 pic.twitter.com/sxADD3S56E — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 9, 2021

Beal pushed his season average to 31.4 points per game, while Steph is at 31.5 with three quarters left to raise that number.

Remarkably, this was Curry's 33rd career 20-plus point quarter of his historic career.

With 24 first quarter points, Stephen Curry has his highest scoring first quarter of the season and his 33rd career 20-point quarter (seventh this season). It's the 10th time he's scored at least 20 points in the opening frame. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 9, 2021

Right from the start, Curry was dropping in 3-pointers from all over the court, finishing the period with five made 3-pointers on seven attempts. Overall, he went 6-of-9 from the field and 7-of-7 from the free throw line.

Back-to-back Steph splashes to start the game 💦 pic.twitter.com/0GYHNclAU0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 9, 2021

Think Steph knows Beal scored 50 tonight? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/VySokdFC5n — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 9, 2021

They waved this off -- but Steph gonna Steph 😳 pic.twitter.com/7hiZJq0qjV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 9, 2021

Steph making sure the scoring title stays with him tonight 🏆 pic.twitter.com/JsvxaXE19T — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 9, 2021

Steph just dropped 2⃣4⃣ in the first quarter pic.twitter.com/EUGQMXRPXB — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 9, 2021

While Beal couldn't be stopped by the Pacers defense Saturday, a left hamstring might slow his quest for the scoring title.

Injury update on Bradley Beal: left hamstring strain; he will be evaluated further tomorrow. — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 9, 2021

Curry is trying to capture his second career scoring title after winning it during his unanimous NBA MVP season in 2015-16.

With just a few games remaining in the season, the race between Curry and Beal is going to come down to the wire.

