Is Steph Curry worried about Warriors' two-game skid? In a word, no originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Usually, trips to Florida go well. It's warm and sunny, and a lot of relaxing typically happens.

Except the Warriors didn't enjoy their just-completed trip through the Sunshine State. They lost to the Heat and the Magic on back-to-back nights, both games ending in stunning fashion.

On Wednesday, Dwyane Wade hit an insane buzzer-beater that he banked in. One night later, the Warriors were outscored 33-15 in the fourth quarter and lost to the Magic for the first time since Dec. 2012.

So, is Steph Curry worried about his team after the two-game losing streak?

"No," Curry told reporters with a smile on his face.

With the loss, the Warriors now are 43-19 and just a half-game ahead of the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference standings.

The Warriors faced the Heat without DeMarcus Cousins and the Magic without the services of Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala.

But these Warriors are battle-tested. They've been through the wars and come out alive. They'll push through these dog days of winter and figure out things.

The Warriors will look to end their skid against the 76ers in Philadelphia on Saturday night, and their task might be a little bit easier as Joel Embiid's status for the game is "up in the air."