Steph Curry won't make another NBA Finals because of trade, Nick Wright says

There was a flurry of deals around the NBA trade deadline Thursday, but none generated more discussion than the Warriors' deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The one player Golden State brought in the draft pick-heavy transaction was former No. 1 overall selection Andrew Wiggins, whose potential always has outshined his production in his NBA career.

While NBC Sports Bay Area's Logan Murdock gave the deal a slightly above-average grade, the morning talk-show pundits -- especially FS1's Nick Wright -- were not so forgiving when discussing Wiggins and his impact on his new team.

"Andrew Wiggins is a bad basketball player. He's owed $95M over the next 3 years, starting next year. It's unspeakable the Warriors did this. ... It's over for them now. We will never see Steph in another NBA Finals again. Ever." - @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/mqu5qkEYm9 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 7, 2020

Steph Curry hasn't played a single minute with Wiggins, so saying he won't make another appearance in the NBA Finals ever again seems a bit premature.

Next year's Warriors starting lineup still will feature a two-time MVP in Curry, a five-time All-Star in Klay Thompson, Wiggins, a former NBA Defensive Player of the Year winner in Draymond Green, and a center who likely will come from either the draft or free agency this summer.

Golden State undoubtedly is rolling the dice by bringing in a player like Wiggins, but general manager Bob Myers and the rest of the organization are confident in the culture.

These next few months will give the Warriors a glimpse, but until the Splash Brothers both return to full health and log some real minutes with Wiggins, we won't know just how much of that culture the 24-year-old has soaked up, and whether he'll really be the difference in Golden State no longer being a championship contender.

