Steph Curry wins NBA’s 2024 Clutch Player Award

Steph Curry has been named as the winner of the 2024 Clutch Player of the Year award. The Golden State Warriors superstar earned the honors after leading the NBA in multiple clutch categories such as points, three-point shots made, and converting 95.1% of his attempts from the free-throw line.

Curry beat out some stern competition to win the award. DeMar DeRozan finished second, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander came in third, and Nikola Jokic was a distant fourth. Curry received 45 first-placed points, 18 second-placed points, and 19 third-placed points, giving him a total of 298, 26 points ahead of DeRozan in the voting process.

Despite his heroics in the clutch, the Warriors were unable to make the 2024 playoffs. Curry will undoubtedly be hoping that his team can improve their fortunes next season so that they can continue challenging for a championship.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been named the recipient of the Jerry West Trophy as the 2023-24 Kia NBA Clutch Player of the Year: pic.twitter.com/R3V86gHTbE — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) April 25, 2024

Nevertheless, Curry’s latest award proves that he’s still among the most dangerous players in the league with the ball in his hands, especially when the game is on the line.

