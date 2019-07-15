Steph Curry wins bet with Dell at 2019 American Century Championship

Ali Thanawalla
NBC Sports BayArea
Steph Curry finished 21 points off the lead, but he won the competition that really mattered on Sunday.

Steph Curry wins bet with Dell at 2019 American Century Championship

Steph Curry finished 21 points off the lead, but he won the competition that really mattered on Sunday.

Steph Curry got his revenge on Sunday in Lake Tahoe.

In his annual bet with his father Dell at the American Century Championship golf tournament, the Warriors superstar prevailed, finishing with a final score of 50 points. Dell finished with 40 points based on the modified Stableford scoring system.

Get ready to hear Dell sing karaoke sometime in the future.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Curry clinched the win over his dad with a birdie putt on the 18th hole and made sure Dell knew he was the loser.

After the tournament, Steph and Dell spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area about the bet.

In addition to winning the bet with his dad, Steph almost won a boat on the MasterCraft-sponsored 12th hole as he came within feet of making a hole-in-one.

If we're talking about winners, this little guy won the day by getting a golf ball from Curry himself, though the kid wasn't in the sharing mood when his friend tried to check out the ball.

Despite taking his golf game seriously, Curry was able to let go a little bit and enjoy a refreshing beer on the course.

But the best news of the day for Curry might be that he finally made the dunk that had been eluding him.

In case you're curious, former NFL quarterback Tony Romo won the tournament for the second straight year, finishing with 71 points, 10 ahead of former A's pitcher Mark Mulder. Congrats to Romo on finding the one thing he can actually win.

Steph Curry wins bet with Dell at 2019 American Century Championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

What to Read Next