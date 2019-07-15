Steph Curry wins bet with Dell at 2019 American Century Championship

Steph Curry got his revenge on Sunday in Lake Tahoe.

In his annual bet with his father Dell at the American Century Championship golf tournament, the Warriors superstar prevailed, finishing with a final score of 50 points. Dell finished with 40 points based on the modified Stableford scoring system.

Get ready to hear Dell sing karaoke sometime in the future.

Curry clinched the win over his dad with a birdie putt on the 18th hole and made sure Dell knew he was the loser.

Steph took dead aim at Dell after sinking the birdie on 18 😂 pic.twitter.com/i9Ly8Mz5tR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 14, 2019

After the tournament, Steph and Dell spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area about the bet.

A bet's a bet. @StephenCurry30 prevails over Dell 🎤 pic.twitter.com/ob1OJc78r8 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 14, 2019

In addition to winning the bet with his dad, Steph almost won a boat on the MasterCraft-sponsored 12th hole as he came within feet of making a hole-in-one.

Jars the birdie putt and runs off 😂 pic.twitter.com/2HmwzO0tB1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 14, 2019

If we're talking about winners, this little guy won the day by getting a golf ball from Curry himself, though the kid wasn't in the sharing mood when his friend tried to check out the ball.

Steph hooks up this young fan with a souvenir 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/CHMFen6WXq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 14, 2019

Despite taking his golf game seriously, Curry was able to let go a little bit and enjoy a refreshing beer on the course.

Steph gets a beer from a fan 🍻 pic.twitter.com/SeZtY3APmX — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 14, 2019

But the best news of the day for Curry might be that he finally made the dunk that had been eluding him.

In case you're curious, former NFL quarterback Tony Romo won the tournament for the second straight year, finishing with 71 points, 10 ahead of former A's pitcher Mark Mulder. Congrats to Romo on finding the one thing he can actually win.

