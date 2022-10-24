Steph Curry welcomes Keegan Murray to NBA with absolutely filthy move, bucket

Welcome to the NBA, rook: Steph cooks Keegan with filthy move originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Defending Paul George is one thing. Guarding Steph Curry is an entirely different task, and Kings rookie Keegan Murray found out the hard way Sunday night.

Midway through the first quarter of the Warriors' game against the Kings at Chase Center, Curry got Murray on a switch and proceeded to absolutely cook the No. 4 overall draft pick in 2022.

Curry welcomed Murray to the NBA with some sick moves before draining the step-back mid-range jumper. The reigning NBA Finals MVP scored seven points in the first quarter and finished the first half with 28 total points.

Murray spent a good portion of the second half of the Kings' loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night trying to slow down George. It was a tough assignment in his NBA debut but Murray didn't back down.

In his second NBA game, Murray got an up-close look at the type of show Curry can put on.

