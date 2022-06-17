Steph Curry welcomed by Magic Johnson to elite club after Warriors' title

Tristi Rodriguez
·1 min read
Magic welcomes Steph to exclusive NBA club after Warriors' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry will have to make some room in his trophy case after winning the 2022 NBA Finals MVP award on Thursday night.

And in doing so, he joined some ultra-elite company in the process.

Curry became just the sixth player in NBA history to win four titles, multiple league MVPs and a Finals MVP, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, Bill Russell, LeBron James, Magic Johnson and Tim Duncan.

Wow.

Johnson even took the time to give Curry a warm welcome to the exclusive club.

It has been a journey for sure, but to look at that list and realize only one other player is still playing in the NBA is absurd to think about what Curry could still accomplish.

In the 2021-22 NBA season alone, the Warriors superstar broke Ray Allen’s all-time 3-point record, was named MVP of the All-Star Game, the Western Conference finals, the NBA Finals, and won his fourth ring.

RELATED: Kerr's humorous quip about hole still left in Steph's resume

And he graduated college, an achievement Ayesha Curry doesn't want the world to forget.

Clearly, the sky is the limit for Curry. And there's no indication that he's slowing down anytime soon.

