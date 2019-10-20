Nearly one month ago, Steph Curry debuted his latest signature shoe, the Under Armour Curry 7. On Friday night, the Warriors' star guard rocked a special pair that certainly have special meaning to him.

Curry wore a yellow pair of cheetah-print Curry 7s designed by his oldest daughter, Riley, during Golden State's preseason finale.

Steph got the 🐆 print on the shoes tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2O92vHV7Q2 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 19, 2019

Last night, @stephencurry30 scored 32 points in a special PE designed by his daughter Riley. Earlier this year, Stephen gave Riley a blank sketch of his new @UnderArmour #Curry7 shoe, leading to this yellow and cheetah print colorway. #RuinTheGame⁣

📸: Ezra Shaw, @fuzyjoe pic.twitter.com/YpOrjJVqmb



— SC30 Inc. (@SC30inc) October 19, 2019

Steph didn't disappoint in the special shoes, either, scoring 32 points in the Warriors' 124-103 win over the Lakers.

While the Warriors went just 2-3 in the preseason, Curry showed why many believe he could lead the NBA in scoring this season. The two-time MVP averaged 26.8 points over 24.5 minutes per game while shooting 43.2 percent from 3-point range.

With a revamped roster that has less experience than in years past, the Warriors might need Curry to make a run at MVP No. 3 if they're to compete in the ultra-tough Western Conference.

Steph Curry wears shoes designed by Riley, scores 32 in Warriors' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area