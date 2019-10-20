Steph Curry wears shoes designed by Riley, scores 32 in Warriors' win
Nearly one month ago, Steph Curry debuted his latest signature shoe, the Under Armour Curry 7. On Friday night, the Warriors' star guard rocked a special pair that certainly have special meaning to him.
Curry wore a yellow pair of cheetah-print Curry 7s designed by his oldest daughter, Riley, during Golden State's preseason finale.
Steph got the 🐆 print on the shoes tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2O92vHV7Q2
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 19, 2019
Last night, @stephencurry30 scored 32 points in a special PE designed by his daughter Riley. Earlier this year, Stephen gave Riley a blank sketch of his new @UnderArmour #Curry7 shoe, leading to this yellow and cheetah print colorway. #RuinTheGame
📸: Ezra Shaw, @fuzyjoe pic.twitter.com/YpOrjJVqmb
— SC30 Inc. (@SC30inc) October 19, 2019
Steph didn't disappoint in the special shoes, either, scoring 32 points in the Warriors' 124-103 win over the Lakers.
[RELATED: Steph lays out best-case scenario for new-look Warriors]
While the Warriors went just 2-3 in the preseason, Curry showed why many believe he could lead the NBA in scoring this season. The two-time MVP averaged 26.8 points over 24.5 minutes per game while shooting 43.2 percent from 3-point range.
With a revamped roster that has less experience than in years past, the Warriors might need Curry to make a run at MVP No. 3 if they're to compete in the ultra-tough Western Conference.
Related content from TMZ Sports
Rihanna turned down Super Bowl for Kap: 'I couldn't be a sellout'
Antonio Brown looks in great shape working out at police field
Kevin Durant says the Knicks aren't a 'cool' team anymore
Swaggy P blames Instagram for hurting Carmelo's NBA chances
Steph Curry wears shoes designed by Riley, scores 32 in Warriors' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area