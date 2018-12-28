For Steph Curry, watching brother Seth torch Warriors 'weird, surreal' originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

On the first possession of the fourth quarter on Thursday, Seth Curry missed a 3-pointer. The Blazers guard didn't miss again the rest of the night.

First, it was a driving scoop shot off the glass -- immediately after Steph Curry hit a deep triple to pull the Warriors to within one point.

Then, Seth hit a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from 30 feet out to make it 80-74, followed by:

We got Steph Curry missing 3s and Seth Curry drilling 3s pic.twitter.com/jF8PfD6IdI — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) December 28, 2018

But it was his next attempt from beyond the arc that was the prettiest of them all:

This stepback 3-pointer by Seth Curry on Steph Curry was naaaaaasty pic.twitter.com/zRC4zEolvu — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) December 28, 2018

Hey Steph -- what was it like watching your younger brother catch fire?

"It's a weird feeling for sure," the two-time MVP told reporters. "He got hot in the fourth quarter ... I caught myself probably two or three years ago -- when he first showed up on the scene -- sitting on the bench and he got in and having to catch myself not clapping for him.

"But tonight, it was just a weird vibe. Kinda surreal. Every time we play against each other, I enjoy it. My mom and sister in the crowd. I looked up at her asking her who she was rooting for -- after he hit his last 3."

We know who Sydel Curry-Lee -- Steph and Seth's younger sister -- was rooting for:

Wouldn't have been mad at all at a Seth game winner 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Sydel Curry-Lee (@SydelCurryLee) December 28, 2018

Also, this happened earlier in the night:

Steph Curry shakes Seth Curry, hits the 3 and gives a funny face to somebody in the crowd... pic.twitter.com/J75rXzJB0f — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) December 28, 2018

After the game, a reporter mentioned how it looked like Seth was channeling his inner Steph Curry. That's not how Seth views things.

"Nah, I was channeling myself," he responded. Great answer.

In the end, Steph registered 29 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks, but he also tied his season high with 7 turnovers.

Seth finished with 11 points -- all of which came during that 3-minute span in the fourth quarter.

"Family affair was fun tonight," Steph said. "(Seth) got the best of us, but we get to run it back on Saturday."

