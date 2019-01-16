Steph Curry: Warriors ready to unleash the 'Boogie Man' on rest of NBA originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

DeMarcus Cousins' Warriors debut is almost upon us.

The All-Star center, who has been rehabbing from a ruptured Achilles, is slated to join the Warriors starting lineup on Friday in Los Angeles against the Clippers.

As you can imagine, the Warriors are chomping at the bit to add him to the mix.

After the Warriors' demolition of the Nuggets on Tuesday in Denver, Steph Curry was asked what it will be like integrating Cousins onto the team.

"It's going to be fun," Curry told ESPN's Scott Van Pelt. "There's no denying that in terms of what he can bring to what we do, adding a different dimension. He's excited. He's been working his tail off the last year to get back healthy and playing. That first game or two, it may be tough, it might be perfect, we don't know."

The Warriors still have one game to play without Cousins, though, as they face the Pelicans on Wednesday night in Oakland.

But when Friday rolls around, look out.

"Friday, it's going to be amazing to have him back out there," Curry said. "So, we're all excited and unleash the 'Boogie Man' on the rest of the league. It's going to be fun."