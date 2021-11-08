Steph Curry, Warriors bench loved Otto Porter's 3-point barrage

Steph, Dubs bench had great reaction Otto's 3-point barrage originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Otto Porter Jr. has found a home with the Warriors, and their love for him was evident during a 45-second stretch at the end of the first half of their game against the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.

Porter went on a Steph Curry-like flurry with three straight 3-pointers in quick succession to give the Warriors a little breathing room against the young and hungry Rockets.

Curry, the Warriors bench and the fans at Chase Center absolutely loved the show from Porter.

Steph and Dray absolutely LOVED the three from Otto 😂 pic.twitter.com/0bcv2zfNLi — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 8, 2021

OTTO HAS THE BENCH LOSING THEIR MINDS pic.twitter.com/JJQ0gnserW — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 8, 2021

The bench's reaction to Otto's third consecutive three was incredible 😂 pic.twitter.com/2BJwBHHV5W — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 8, 2021

Porter finished the first half with 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-pointer range. The first 3-pointer of the end-of-quarter sequence gave the Warriors a 63-59 lead. The next two pushed the advantage to 69-59 before Houston made a bucket to cut their deficit at halftime to 69-61.

Porter signed a minimum contract with the Warriors in the offseason and he has fit in seamlessly. The 28-year-old is helping anchor the second unit, coming into the game averaging 6.0 points in 17.1 minutes per game. Those numbers will go up after his first-half performance Sunday night.