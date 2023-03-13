Steph Curry wants another Warriors game at Oracle before NBA career ends

Steph wants another Dubs game at Oracle before career ends originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The last game the Warriors played at Oracle Arena in Oakland, their home for 47 seasons, was a loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on June 13, 2019.

But if Steph Curry had a say in the Warriors' future schedule, another game at Oracle would be on the horizon.

“Of course we should play at least one more game before it’s all said and done back there,” Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area on the latest episode of "Dubs Talk," which debuted Monday. “Just to kind of relive the old days.”

The old days featured three NBA championships in four seasons built in the halls of Oracle. It was the home site for the Warriors’ record-breaking 73-9 season.

Curry spent the first 10 years of his NBA career in Oakland, starting in a Lake Merritt apartment about 10 minutes from the arena during his rookie season.

Creative scheduling could make an Oracle game possible. This season, the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers played a preseason game in Seattle, prompting feelings of nostalgia to bring back the SuperSonics. The Warriors and San Antonio Spurs played a game at the Alamodome in January that set a new NBA attendance record.

If a superstar like Curry were to speak up about wanting an Oracle game, ears at the NBA headquarters would listen.

“I’d absolutely love it," Curry said. "I have been a big fan of ‘Lets just have one regular season game over there,’ just to have a little flash to the past.

“The Oracle in Oakland is always a part of our history. It’s part of me and my experience and all the memories that it has.”

