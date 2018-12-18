Steph Curry wanted a lob pass for a dunk; Kevin Durant said 'Nah son' originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

With a little less than seven minutes remaining in the third quarter Monday night, Steph Curry made a pretty sweet reverse layup off a great pass from Kevin Durant. But that description doesn't tell the whole story between the Warriors stars.

You see, Curry wanted Durant to throw the ball toward the rim so the two-time NBA MVP could throw down a vicious alley-oop. We know this because Curry pointed in the air and started to gear up for his leap to the basket, but Durant had other ideas:

Hahahaha at Steph Curry signaling for Durant to throw him the lob... pic.twitter.com/OOReDH0yAR — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) December 18, 2018

The Instagram account @warriorstalk posted the video with the caption: "Steph called for the lob. #Icon"

Shortly after the game against the Memphis Grizzlies ended, KD left the comment: "Nah son go ahead and lay that lol." A terrific response from the two-time Finals MVP.

According to NBA.com, Curry has never attempted an alley-oop dunk in his career. But he did make an alley-oop layup once back in 2015-16.

Somebody needs to find that footage ...

