Steph Curry vs. Kevin Durant Warriors debate explained by Nick Wright

The NBA playoffs are a long second season. This year, the postseason began on April 13 with the NBA Finals slated to begin May 30. With the Warriors sweeping the Portland Blazers in the Western Conference finals, Golden State gets over a week to rest up before the Dubs' fifth straight NBA Finals appearance.

And with all that time, comes a whole lot of rumors and talking points. Especially, when it comes to Kevin Durant and the Warriors.

As Durant continues to rehab his strained right calf, his fellow superstar teammate Steph Curry went berserk in the conference finals, averaging 36.5 points, 7.3 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game. Curry's resurgence in the playoffs, naturally begs the question -- who's more important to the Warriors?

Nick Wright of FS1 further explained the debate Thursday morning on "First Things First."

"On the Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry is the best player," Wright said. "He is the most important player, he is the most valuable player. Now if both were free agents, the New York Knicks would rather have Kevin Durant, because outside of them in this ecosystem, Durant probably is the more versatile player."

It's hard to argue against Wright's points in this case. Curry is the main block that built the Warriors up from laughing stock to dynasty. Adding Durant turned them into an unbeatable force, with the star forward winning NBA Finals MVP in each of the past two seasons.

The Knicks might value Durant over Curry more if both were free agents this summer, but they probably wish they were able to draft Steph instead of Jordan Hill 10 years ago even more.