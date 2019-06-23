Steph Curry vows not to let Warriors' historic championship run end originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Steph Curry arrived in Japan -- and Japan welcomed him with open arms, cheers and screams ... naturally.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He was happy to be in the setting of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and discussed his excitement to represent Team USA's basketball squad next year, but it was what he said about the future of the Warriors that stood out the most.

"The story is still going," Curry told the Associated Press. "A lot of people said this is going to be the end but I'm not going to let that happen. It's going to be fun to come back and chase more championships next year and beyond."

The Warriors suffered a huge loss -- well, two huge losses with the injuries of Klay Thompson who suffered a torn ACL, and Kevin Durant who ruptured his Achilles. As far as next season is concerned, that leaves just Curry and Draymond Green as the lock-in All-Stars to start the season on that roster.

After the Finals Game 6 loss to the Raptors, the team will also be starting a new chapter at a new location: Chase Center in San Francisco. They bid farewell to Oracle Arena after 47 years of calling it home.

[RELATED: Curry reveals lone regret with Warriors]

Andre Iguodala also spoke of his confidence in the team during a recent interview on ESPN's "First Take." He remains hopeful that Thompson will be back in February crediting him as "a fast healer." And believes the Warriors will have another run at a championship.

"It's not over," Iguodala said.