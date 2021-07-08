Steph Curry 'very confident' in his decision to pass on Olympics

Steph 'very confident' in his decision to pass on Olympics originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry chose to bypass playing for USA Basketball in the Olympics this summer.

And it sure doesn't sound like the Warriors superstar is second-guessing his decision.

Steph Curry said it was a "hard decision" to pass on the Olympics: "I do value the offseason. I am working out, back on the court. But to try to go and play, there's a lot that can happen...It just wasn't right for me. Very confident in that decision. No regrets." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 8, 2021

And no, Draymond Green did not put the full-court recruiting press on his teammate.

Draymond Green said that he didn't try to push Steph Curry to play for Team USA. "I don't need to try to push him to play for Team USA because I already know the reasons why." — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) July 8, 2021

"Steph and I talked, Draymond and I talked," Steve Kerr told NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai a couple weeks ago. "I think it makes perfect sense, actually. Steph has so many demands on his time. He has to play so hard for so much of the season. He's 180 pounds. He's [33]. He needs rest.

"I'm happy for Steph that he's going to get plenty of rest and family time this summer and he'll be ready to go come training camp in September."

Curry does not have an Olympic gold medal on his résumé as he was forced to miss the games in 2016 so his right knee could fully recover.

It's safe to assume the three-time NBA champion still will be playing at a high enough level three years from now -- when he will be 36 years old -- to represent his country in Paris at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

