Steph Curry uses Michael Jordan quote as foundation for leadership style

Steph uses great MJ quote as foundation for leadership style originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As Steph Curry's ascension to being one of the greatest players of all time continues, something that sticks with him to this day is something that Michael Jordan said during "The Last Dance."

"[Jordan] never asked anybody on his team or in the organization to do anything that he wouldn't do himself," Curry said. "Set the bar for what work ethic was and that grind. He tried to set the pace with his actions.

"I've always carried that with me as the standard for what I expect from my teammates and people, that I lived up to that as well and I set the pace there."

Known as a fierce competitor -- even if he does not always outwardly show it -- Curry following the footsteps of Jordan's leadership style makes sense.

The leader of the Chicago Bulls dynasty during the 1990s, Jordan was incredibly competitive, constantly pushing his teammates to go above and beyond their capabilities. This was best shown on the court, where he consistently put up incredible numbers en route to six championships.

Because of his exploits, many deem Jordan to be the GOAT, with either LeBron James or Kobe Bryant rounding out that discussion.

Curry has exhibited similar traits to the aforementioned players as he has been spotted working on his game and dazzling other NBA stars in private runs.

Kevon Looney also shared how the Warriors' star is already pushing his teammates to focus on "next season" as Golden State looks to repeat as NBA champions.

Additionally, whatever perceived weaknesses Curry may have, he has worked diligently to turn them into strengths.

For example, Curry was criticized for his lack of defensive competence early in his career. But in 2016, Curry led the league in steals with 2.1 per game, and his defense has steadily improved tremendously year by year as he continues to play solid perimeter defense.

As a result, Shaquille O'Neal claims that Curry is the "best player in the NBA" because of his drive to elevate his game even further, thus leading to another NBA championship last season.

Despite what Curry has done and what he continues to do, there are still some out there that do not consider him to be the best player in the NBA. Regardless of what is said, Curry "just wins" and that should be enough to least put him on the short list of the best players in the world.

And even though Curry might not openly admit that not being considered the best player in the world bothers him, there is a chance that it might.

If that is the case, the rest of the league better beware: Curry, like Jordan before him, could be on his way to another championship.