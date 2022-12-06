Steph Curry upgrades to larger luxury home in Atherton originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry is moving.

Not to another team, but instead to a new and very large luxury home in the Silicon Valley town of Atherton.

Last fall, the four-time NBA champion and his wife, Ayesha, quietly sold their California home to a Singapore-based billionaire for a whopping $31.2 million. The Currys were the home’s first residents when they bought it in June 2019. And now with the house off the market, they leave with $150,000 in profit.

Now, the Golden State Warriors point guard and his entrepreneur wife have upgraded and are moving into another home in the Atherton town. The couple purchased a $30 million lavish contemporary residence in December 2020, shortly after it was newly built and months before selling their previous Atherton home.

Open Homes Photography

Open Homes Photography

Open Homes Photography

Open Homes Photography

Curry is also thriving off the court in his basketball career. On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated named him the 2022 Sportsperson of the Year. This is the second time Curry has won the award -- he shared it with his teammates on the 2017-18 Warriors – and he joins Tom Brady, LeBron James and Tiger Woods as multi-time winners.