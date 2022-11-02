Steph Curry unleashes sick showtime pass to Andrew Wiggins for 3-pointer

Showtime Steph: Curry drops sick pass to Wiggs for 3-pointer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry looked like a true point guard against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night at FTX Arena, and no more so than on a sick showtime pass midway through the third quarter.

After Draymond Green played great defense, Klay Thompson started the fast-break and found Curry streaking up the middle of the court. The reigning NBA Finals MVP whipped the ball around his back before passing to Andrew Wiggins in the left corner for a 3-pointer.

The Wiggins 3-pointer gave the Warriors a 10-point lead.

Through three quarters, Curry had 18 points, 11 assists and six rebounds. This was his first double-digit assist game of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Curry and the Warriors have struggled to find their way this season, but early on in Miami, it looked like they had righted the ship.

