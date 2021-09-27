Steph Curry, Twitter react to Aaron Rodgers' comeback vs. 49ers

Steph, Twitter react to Rodgers handing 49ers brutal loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers felt good after scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 37 seconds remaining in their "Sunday Night Football" clash with the Green Bay Packers.

But San Francisco's offense left too much time for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and he made them pay, getting Green Bay into position for Mason Crosby to hit the game-winning 51-yard field goal as time expired.

Rodgers will go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the NFL, and he showed why in the Packers' 30-28 win.

Rodgers hit star wide receiver Davante Adams for completions of 25 and 17 yards to get Green Bay down to the 49ers' 33-yard line. From there, Crosby did the rest, and the 49ers fell to 2-1 on the season.

Warriors star Steph Curry was among those to react to Rodgers' heroics in the Packers' win.

A A Ron is an absolute animal 😂. Wow @AaronRodgers12 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) September 27, 2021

Nah A Rod is different how does he do this!? — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) September 27, 2021

as a niners fan, them wearing those jerseys again feels like a win I guess. Also, that first throw by Rodgers on that drive was incredible. Just unbelievable touch. — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) September 27, 2021

The Jeopardy host is also a damn good quarterback. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) September 27, 2021

49ers deserved to lose that lol bro how? — Josh Hart (@joshhart) September 27, 2021

LFG 🟩🟨 — Jake Diekman (@JakeDiekman) September 27, 2021

The 49ers were 37 seconds away from being one of six 3-0 teams in the NFL. Instead, they are 2-1 as the rival Seattle Seahawks (1-2) come to town for a battle next Sunday.

Rodgers gives opposing teams nightmares, and everyone associated with the 49ers will be thinking about him and all the "what ifs" as they go to sleep tonight.