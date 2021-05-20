What Steph Curry told Jordan Bell during Warriors-Lakers game

What Steph told Bell during 3rd quarter of Warriors-Lakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors dropped a heartbreaker Wednesday night to the Los Angeles Lakers in the play-in tournament.

After he racked up 37 points (12-for-23 from the field, 6-for-9 on 3s) and seven rebounds, Steph Curry summed things up perfectly.

"Right now it sucks," he told the media.

But Curry then offered some great perspective.

"Missed this type of environment," he said. "It was a lot of fun. High intensity, high competitive level."

Later in his postgame Zoom session, he was asked about being back on the big stage again.

"It was awesome," the three-time NBA champion said. "I was even telling Jordan Bell on the bench in the middle of the third quarter -- 'I missed this.' It had been almost two years since we were in a game that had those type of consequences.

"It's what you live for. It's what you work so hard for. It brings out the best in you in terms of your competitiveness and your energy and all that. I love it."

And now Steph and his teammates get to do it again Friday night in a win-or-go-home showdown against the Memphis Grizzlies.

If the Warriors win, they open their best-of-seven first-round playoff series vs. the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

If the Warriors lose, their season is over.

