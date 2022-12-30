Steph Curry thanks Warriors fan for finding lost NBA free throw trophy

Steph thanks Warriors fan for finding lost free throw trophy originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry has collected enough hardware across his 14-year NBA career to fill any trophy case, but there was one award that apparently escaped from the superstar's grasp.

Warriors fan Ryan Channels, who describes himself as a "Stephen Curry super collector" in his Twitter bio, tracked down Curry's 2017-18 NBA free-throw percentage champion trophy through a trading card deal. He was able to get the trophy back into Curry's hands during the Warriors' 112-107 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.

"Appreciate the help getting the hardware back," Curry responded on Twitter.

Curry, a career 90.9 percent shooter from the charity stripe, has led the NBA in free-throw percentage four times: 2010-11, 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2017-18. He nearly won it again last season with a 91.9 clip but finished second behind Golden State teammate Jordan Poole, who edged Curry by 0.6 percent.

Curry gifted Poole a similar-looking trophy for winning the free-throw title before a preseason game this fall.

It's not clear how or when Curry misplaced the 2017-18 free-throw champion trophy, or how exactly Channels discovered it, but the Warriors' superstar appears grateful to have it back in his possession.

We'd imagine it's now sitting right next to Curry's shiny 2022 NBA Finals MVP trophy.

