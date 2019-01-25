Steph Curry thanks Shaq for omitting slip vs. Lakers on Shaqtin' a Fool originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Steph Curry went viral for all the wrong reasons earlier this week.

Late in the Warriors' blowout win over the Lakers on Monday evening, Curry slipped on a breakaway as he attempted to go for dunk.

It was the ultimate Shaqtin' a Fool moment.

Except it wasn't. The blooper was omitted from Shaqtin' a Fool this week.

Why? Because the big fella said so.

"Steph Curry will not make Shaqtin' a Fool," Shaq said back on Monday night. "He's my favorite player."

Curry heard about this and recorded a message for Shaq. TNT played it on Thursday night.

"Hey Shaq, I appreciate you looking out for me, man," Curry said. "I know I had Shaqtin' a Fool-worthy moment. But you said I'm your favorite player in the league, so I appreciate that support not putting me on there. My whole goal there on the fast break was to do what you did at the Meadowlands and bring the backboard down, but it obviously didn't work out for me. So, I appreciate you looking out for me."

Well, it's good to know that Steph has immunity from appearing on Shaqtin' a Fool.