Steph Curry tells story about his childhood, then nods twice: 'Got it done tonight'

Things were not going well for Steph Curry.

With about three minutes remaining in Game 3, he was 1-for-14 from the field and the Warriors were down by one point.

But then he made a tough underhand layup to put Golden State up one.

Twenty seconds later, he drilled a left wing 3-pointer (his first triple of the game) to put the Warriors up four.

According to Kevin Durant:

Kevin Durant to ESPN on his big fourth-quarter shot: "Steph's 3 in that quarter was the biggest shot." — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 7, 2018

"To get one -- one good shot -- down the stretch. And still have confidence in myself to knock it down," Curry told reporters. "My teammates were talking to me the whole game, which was helpful. Thankfully that last one went in.

"Me and my brother -- growing up shooting and playing -- we always said, 'You gotta make your last shot before you leave the gym.'"

Curry then nodded twice slowly and said:

"Got it done tonight."

The two-time MVP was understandably unhappy with his overall performance.

Kevin Durant stole the show (and possibly the Finals MVP) with his epic 43-point, 13-rebound, 7-assist night.

But nobody was happier for Durant than Curry.

This picture is from right after Durant hit the dagger 3 to put the Warriors up 106-100 with 49.8 seconds left:







"He's an amazing talent and an amazing player," Curry said of Durant. "Does amazing things every night. We all feed off each other. Tonight was not my night offensively. It was his night. But like I said, this moment is great and you encourage each other along the way.



"We appreciate what we bring out of each other. And we could talk about him all night. He was amazing."

