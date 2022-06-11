Steph Curry talks trash to Celtics fans after early 3-pointer in Game 4

Fired-up Steph talks trash to Celtics fans after 3-pointer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There's not a lot that rattles Steph Curry, especially not a rowdy fanbase.

After the Warriors got off to a slow start in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Friday night, they settled down late in the first quarter, and a flurry from Curry gave them a five-point lead.

Following a second consecutive 3-pointer, the Celtics called a timeout and Curry let the fans at TD Garden hear it, demonstratively screaming and gesturing.

Curry's brother Seth tweeted what just about everyone watching was thinking.

30 is different. — Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) June 11, 2022

Before the start of the second quarter, Warriors coach Steve Kerr was asked by ABC's Lisa Salters what the key was to Curry's hot start.

"He's really good at basketball," Kerr told Salters.

Curry, who is playing despite aggravating a left foot injury late in Game 3 on Wednesday night, came out red-hot, dropping in 12 first-quarter points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field and 2-of-6 from 3-point range.

Curry entered Game 4 as the leading scorer in the series, averaging 31.3 points per game.

The Warriors are going to need everything Curry has in the tank in order to even the best-of-seven NBA Finals at two-games-apiece before the series shifts back to San Francisco for Game 5 on Monday night.