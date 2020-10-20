Steph Curry takes shot at Charles Barkley in The Match golf event announcement

Steph takes shot at Barkley in 'The Match' event announcement originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry will have a chance to beat one of the best professional golfers ever the day after Thanksgiving.

The Warriors superstar, who is an accomplished amateur golfer, will be part of the third iteration of Capital One's The Match: Champions for Change charity golf event.

Curry will team up with NFL legend Peyton Manning to take on Phil Mickelson and noted Warriors antagonist Charles Barkley on Friday, Nov. 27 at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Arizona.

Curry and Barkley are replacing Tiger Woods and Tom Brady, who participated during the last such event in May.

Despite his day job as an all-time great NBA player, Curry can hold his own on the golf course. He took part in the 2018 Ellie Mae Classic At TPC Stonebrae in San Francisco. He shot 17-over (157) and missed the cut, but it was still impressive for him to enter as an amateur.

Curry also takes part in the annual American Century Championship tournament in Lake Tahoe.

The Match: Champions for Change helps support Historically Black Colleges and Universities, something that is near and dear to Curry.

In 2019, Curry announced that he would financially support Howard University's golf team for six years.

“Last year I had the incredible opportunity to play a small role in the rich history of Howard University through the game of golf,” Curry said in a statement promoting the event. “I truly believe an investment in HBCUs is an investment in our future and I am honored to have the opportunity to continue to support these great institutions alongside some of my favorite players … and Chuck.”

If Curry is taking shots at Barkley in the press release announcing the event, just imagine the banter that will take place on the course.

Now we have something to watch as we recover from our turkey and pumpkin pie hangovers. Can't wait.