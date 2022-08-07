Steph Curry swishes tough game-winner over Kent Bazemore at Curry Camp

Steph swishes tough game-winner over Bazemore at Curry Camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry has ice in his veins with the game on the line.

Needing one bucket to win a scrimmage Saturday at his annual Curry Camp, the Warriors star guard calmly sized up former teammate Kent Bazemore with a few between-the-legs dribbles. While shifting to his right, Curry quickly crossed over Bazemore, shaking him, before pulling up from 3-point range.

Although Bazemore recovered and contested the shot, the small sliver of daylight was enough space for to get the shot off. Bazemore could only watch as the shot floated softly through the net.

Curry then backpedaled the length of the court in joy, much to the delight of the spectators. For his part, Bazemore gave the four-time NBA champion props on Twitter for hitting the game-winner over him.

Dope ass week bruh damn #CurryCampâš¡ï¸âš¡ï¸âš¡ï¸ and before it leaks, 4x champ gamed me, fresh off the boat ðŸ¤ªðŸ¤ªðŸ¤ª @StephenCurry30 #IronSharpensIron — Kenny Baze (@24Bazemore) August 6, 2022

Even with detractors saying Curry is a "one-dimensional player," it's clear that he pays attention to what pundits say and uses that as fuel to keep winning championships and to stay at an elite level for a very long time. Considering his incredible shooting ability, it's not outside the realm of possibility to see Curry and the Warriors continue to be the cream of the crop in the Western Conference next season.

With Curry practicing these shots in the summer, the Warriors will be in a good position to win closely-contested games once the 2022-23 NBA season starts.

