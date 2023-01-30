Steph Curry surprises Oklahoma's Taylor Robertson after NCAA 3-point record

Steph surprises Robertson after she breaks NCAA 3-point record originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Greatness recognizes greatness.

On Sunday, Warriors star Steph Curry congratulated Oklahoma's Taylor Robertson after she surpassed the all-time NCAA Women's D-I 3-point record (498) for her collegiate career.

"Now I know you're going to keep adding to that number and probably make it, hopefully, something will never be broken," Curry said to Robertson in a pre-recorded video. "But to go from making eight 3s in your first college game against Western Kentucky to now 498, that is an amazing, amazing accomplishment."

Curry added that Robertson has him "beat," as the former only nailed 414 from 3-point land during his years at Davidson. The 34-year-old also made it a point to recognize Thompson's efficiency from beyond the arc, as she has converted 44 percent of her looks on 8.3 attempts per game.

"That is unbelievable and I just want to say congratulations," Curry continued. "Be proud of yourself; I know you and your team are primed for an amazing tournament run so finish the season strong.

"Congratulations on this record -- you earned it."

In all, Robertson currently has 503 made 3-pointers after shooting 6-of-8 from beyond the arc in Oklahoma's 86-78 loss to Iowa State. The senior is averaging 11.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 25.7 minutes a game for the Sooners.

Along with a special message from the NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers made, Robertson will meet Curry before the Warriors' matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.

This is not the first time Curry took the time to recognize women's basketball and surely, it will not be the last.

And for Robertson, her great accomplishment and meeting the greatest shooter in NBA history is something she will never forget.

