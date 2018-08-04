Steph Curry supports LeBron James: 'Keep doing you'

Steph Curry and LeBron James have been rivals on the court in the last four NBA Finals. Off the court, the two have continually supported each other.

First, there was the famous "U bum" tweet James sent out to President Trump to back Curry and the Warriors for not going to the White House.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

In the past week, Curry has twice voiced his encouragement for James' accomplishments off the court. The Warriors star called James' efforts on his I Promise school "freaking amazing."

And on Saturday, Curry stood up for James again on social media. After James appeared on CNN, Curry had a strong and simple message for him: "keep doing you."

James' I Promise school in Akron, Ohio has free tuition, free uniforms, free bicycle with a helmet for every student, free transportation for students within two miles, free food for students, a food pantry for families, GED and job placement for parents, and guaranteed tuition to the University of Akron for every student who graduates.

