Steph Curry suffers left shoulder injury, ruled out of Warriors-Pacers game

Steph Curry was ruled out of the Warriors' game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night after sustaining a left shoulder injury.

After the Warriors' 125-119 loss to the Pacers, coach Steve Kerr told reporters that Curry will undergo an MRI on Thursday.

"He's in great spirits and we'll hope for the best," Kerr said.

While playing defense with two minutes remaining in the third quarter, Curry reached for the ball and immediately grabbed his left shoulder.

Stephen Curry (left shoulder) will not return to tonight's game. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) December 15, 2022

The Warriors called a timeout once in possession of the ball, allowing Curry to go to the bench for observation. A short time later, he walked to the locker room with the Warriors' training staff.

Up until that point, Curry was single-handedly keeping the Warriors in the game as he scored a game-high 38 points on 11-of-19 shooting.

The last thing the struggling Warriors need is Curry to miss an extended period of time due to an injury, so the team has to be hoping the reigning NBA Finals MVP isn't badly hurt.

After the game in Indiana, the Warriors will travel to Toronto for a game against the Raptors on Friday.

