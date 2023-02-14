Steph Curry stunned by Klay Thompson's huge dunk on Kristaps Porzingis

Steph absolutely stunned by Klay's poster dunk on Porzingis originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson put a stamp on a bounce-back performance Monday night by showing a little ... bounce.

As the Warriors capped off an impressive run to take the lead before halftime against the Washington Wizards at Chase Center, Thompson cut down the lane, took a bounce pass from Kevon Looney and then threw down an epic poster dunk on Kristaps Porzingis.

Need this Klay poster ASAP ðŸ¤©



ðŸ“¸: Lachlan Cunningham / Getty Images pic.twitter.com/Ossxk7Blfj — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 14, 2023

Thompson's dunk left Steph Curry and the rest of the Warriors' bench in disbelief.

After scoring just 15 points in the Warriors' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, Thompson poured in a game-high 20 first-half points against the Wizards on Monday.

With Curry's return date unknown at this point, the Warriors need Thompson to lead the charge each night when he plays, and he did just that early against the Wizards.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast