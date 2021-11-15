Steph Curry, Steve Kerr dissect tough shots in Warriors' loss

Steph, Kerr dissect tough shots in Warriors' loss to Hornets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Even Steph Curry is due to have an off-day shooting the ball every once in a while. Unfortunately for the Warriors, Curry wasn't the only one who struggled with his shot in their 106-102 loss to the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Sunday night.

But the blame will always fall on Curry, and he and coach Steve Kerr admitted the star point guard didn't make the best decisions playing in his hometown.

Kerr on Steph: "Not his best game... fought and competed like crazy, but I thought he took a lot of difficult ones." — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) November 15, 2021

Curry scored 24 points in the loss that saw the Warriors' seven-game win streak snapped. The problem is, he shot just 7-for-22 from the field and 3-for-13 from 3-point range. It was his worst shooting game from the field since going 5-for-21 in the season opener. His 23.1 percent from deep was his worst on the season.

"Some of the shots I took, honestly I think I can make them all, (but) gotta understand the flow of the game," Curry said after the loss.

While he takes the blunt of the blame, Curry found other ways to contribute. He added 10 assists, six rebounds and had three steals. He was tied for the team lead with a plus-14 in plus-minus and was the only starter with a positive plus-minus.

Curry for his career has put up strong numbers against his hometown team. In 19 contests against Charlotte, he's now averaging 26.5 points per game and shooting 45.9 percent from beyond the arc. But what playing the Hornets means to him personally certainly could have played a part in his struggles.

"I wanted it so bad so I started rushing," Curry said. "Gotta make adjustments on the fly, I didn't do that. ... I got roped into shooting those daggers when I didn't really have it going."

The Warriors shot 42.2 percent from the field in the loss, including an ugly 23.1 percent from 3. It's a good bet to guess Curry and the 11-2 Warriors will learn from this loss, and there won't be many more games where Steph shoots as poorly as he did on Sunday.

