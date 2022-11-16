Steph Curry, Steve Kerr admit Warriors entering final stages of dynastic core

Kerr admits Warriors entering 'final stages' of dynastic core originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors' dynastic core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala won't be around forever.

They know it, too.

"It can only last so long," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne in an exclusive interview. "We know this isn't going forever. This could be the last year, maybe next year is the last year. We're in the final stages. We know that. We want to make the most of it."

Curry is under contract through the 2025-26 NBA season, and Thompson's deal expires after next season. There is little doubt that both players will be lifelong Warriors.

However, it wouldn't be a surprise if Iguodala opted to retire after this season. And Green's future in the Bay Area is the most cloudy, as he could be playing elsewhere as soon as next season with a $27.6 million player option the only thing standing between him and free agency. Green landing a preseason punch on Jordan Poole's face didn't help his case to stick around, either.

"There's not anything graceful about things ending, ever," Curry told Shelburne. "We understand that, but you can't worry about that when we step on the court, because it takes away from it. ... We wouldn't have won [the 2022 NBA Finals] last year had we let that be in our thoughts."

The resume of the Warriors' core speaks for itself, represented by the four championship rings. Even if they didn't win another game, statues of all four players likely would still surround Chase Center one day.

The Warriors' two-timeline plan -- one that is centered around Jordan Poole, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and company carrying the winning torch past the days of the core four -- has been tested this season. The youngsters have mostly struggled through the first 14 games of the season, but Golden State isn't concerned.

Story continues

"This is my ninth year," Kerr said to Shelburne. "If you look at the core -- Steph, Klay, Draymond, Andre -- those guys have been together for basically a decade. That doesn't happen in sports.

"But when you have a backcourt like [Curry and Thompson] who are just so potent and explosive, but also just so naturally humble and respectful to everyone around them, that allows for an organization to get through the rough patches."

The Warriors have stumbled into a rough patch or two out of the gate this season. No matter how long it lasts, Golden State vows to make the most of each day with Curry, Thompson, Green and Iguodala in the facility.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast