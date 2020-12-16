Steph Curry stats and highlights from Warriors buzzer-beating preseason loss to Kings, 114-113

After only registering 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field against the Nuggets, Steph Curry laced up for a preseason tilt against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

Against the Kings, it didn’t take the two-time Most Valuable Player long to surpass his scoring total from Saturday at Chase Center. Curry caught fire early, scoring 11 of Golden State’s first 15 points.

In just 10 minutes in the first quarter, Curry blitzed the Kings for 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field with three assists and two steals. The six-time All-Star nailed a trio of 3-pointers to go along with his signature first-quarter performance.

Via @NBCSWarriors on Twitter:

Steph has 11 of the first 15 points 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xXG0OZNnAT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 16, 2020

Along with his long-range shooting, Curry showed off his handles against the Kings. The Davidson product weaved through Sacramento’s defense to finish a trio of tough buckets at the rim.

Steph's handles are on another level 🤯 pic.twitter.com/kywphMjqAM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 16, 2020

Steph is just showing off now pic.twitter.com/yRzGSS5DUW — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 16, 2020

Story continues

When he wasn’t scoring for himself, Curry helped set up Kevon Looney for an easy layup after a crafty behind the back pass in the lane.

Steph goes behind the back to Loon pic.twitter.com/3QuphZfyZz — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 16, 2020

Despite not playing the fourth quarter when Golden State was pushing for a comeback, Curry finished with a game-high 29 points on 11-of-21 shooting from the field with four blocks, four assists and three steals.

Although they lost the game on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Sacramento’s Kyle Guy, seeing Curry back to his old ways is a positive step for the Warriors. After only two preseason games, it looks like Curry is close to cleaning up the rust from a nine-month layoff.

Curry and the Warriors will have one more preseason game on Thursday against the Kings before they travel to Brooklyn for the regular-season opener against Kevin Durant’s Nets.

Related

Tara VanDerveer gets praised by Steph Curry after record-breaking win Andrew Wiggins is 'very excited' to have Steph Curry back on the court for the Warriors Steph Curry says there's been 'conversations' about a new potential contract extension with the Warriors

List