Steph Curry stats and highlights from Warriors preseason opening win vs. Nuggets

After capping off his pregame shooting routine with a new signature tunnel shot, Stephen Curry suited up for his first game in nine months.

The two-time Most Valuable Player laced up his new Curry Brand shoes against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center for Golden State’s first preseason game of the 2020-21 run.

Following his hand injury that limited Curry to only five games in the 2019-20 campaign, the six-time All-Star guard was able to shake the rust off in Golden State’s preseason opener.

It only took Curry three minutes to notch his first points of the preseason. The sharpshooting guard swished an open three-pointer coming off a screen from Kevon Looney in the first quarter.

However, Curry would only hit one more triple for the rest of the contest. Curry’s next triple came on a pull-up jumper on a fast break. Curry picked up the loose ball after a Kelly Oubre Jr. block in the third quarter. The 32-year-old scurried down the other end of the court to opt for a 22-footer instead of a layup.

Steph turnin' defense into offense real quick 📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/XqRq6l0LwK — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 13, 2020

Curry finished the game with 10 points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field with three assists, two steals and a board in 21 minutes.

The Golden State point guard’s most impressive highlight might have come from his time on the bench. With the Nuggets trailing by only one point with 20 seconds remaining, Curry attempted to fire up the empty Chase Center crowd with Denver’s Bol Bol at the free-throw line. Curry’s antics were worth it, as Bol missed the free-throw with a chance to tie the game.

Steph and the Warriors bench distracting Bol Bol at the line 😂 pic.twitter.com/TYj8EzNUPi — Chris Montano (@gswchris) December 13, 2020

Behind Curry’s support on the bench, the Warriors were able to hold on for the preseason victory over the Nuggets, 107-105.

