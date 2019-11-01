Steph Curry, son Canon, dress as Buzz Lightyear and Woody for Halloween

Drew Shiller
NBC Sports BayArea

Warriors superstar Steph Curry broke his left hand Wednesday night in Golden State's loss to the Suns.

But that didn't stop the two-time NBA MVP from celebrating Halloween with his family Thursday night.

Woody's round up.

Oh, it gets even better:

Buzz Lightyear and Woody from "Toy Story." Classic.

Never change, Steph. Never change.

