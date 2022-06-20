Steph Curry slyly trolls Steve Kerr on missing Olympic gold medal quip

Steph slyly makes no promises to Kerr about missing gold medal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

By now, Dub Nation knows that Steph Curry sees and hears all.

So when Warriors coach Steve Kerr joked that his homegrown superstar still needed an Olympic gold medal to complete his trophy collection and cement his legacy, Curry must have made a mental note.

The four-time NBA champion addressed Kerr’s comments during Monday’s pre-parade ceremony in San Francisco -- and the chances of Curry suiting up for Kerr in 2024 don’t look too promising.

“No, I’m not good yet ‘cause I got to go play for coach Kerr in ‘24 in Paris,” Curry said as his coach roared with laughter. “That wasn’t a, ‘I’m going to do it.’ That was just what he said.”

Curry pointed to Kerr, who was named the 2022-24 USA Basketball Men’s National Team head coach in December after serving as an assistant coach for the team from 2017-21. While his Golden State teammate Draymond Green has already earned two gold medals, Curry has never competed in the Olympics.

That’s something Kerr certainly hopes will change, but Curry’s NBA Finals MVP trophy earned during the Warriors’ defeat of the Boston Celtics will have to do in the meantime.

“It was amazing, an amazing feeling,” Curry said of the award.”… Like I said, with that award and everything, you got to win. Everybody who has a part in that, that’s the most important thing. I try to live that out.”

In true Curry fashion, his humility focused the spotlight on his teammates rather than himself.

But maybe one day, we can see a global spotlight shining on the NBA legend in the Olympics.

