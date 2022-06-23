Steph Curry to take 'significant time off' after NBA Finals, trainer says

Payne breaks down plan for Steph's offseason training program originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After a long and physically demanding NBA Finals run, Steph Curry will take plenty of time off to relax before he begins preparing for the next season.

His personal trainer, Brandon Payne, joined 95.7 The Game's "Steiny & Guru" on Wednesday, where he explained why Curry has been able to withstand the physical toll of the NBA for so many years and how growing into his body late in his career has extended his shelf life as a superstar in the league.

"We were able to collaborate and work closely with the Warriors' strength staff to create more of a 12-month approach as opposed to kind of an in-season/off-season approach," Payne said. "And through that, we've been able to get a lot more detailed and been a lot more focused on certain things. Yeah, he's added some strength, he's added a little bit of size, but some of it also has to do with the fact that he's coming into that grown-man body now and he's just doing it a little bit later than a few guys have. Most guys typically get into this grown-man body around 27, 28, 29. He just got to it around 33, 34. And that bodes well for his future, that tells you he's still got a lot left in the tank."

Curry battled and overcame injuries throughout the season, playing an additional two months on his way to winning his fourth championship in eight seasons and his first Finals MVP Award. His body needs a break and plenty of time to rest before ramping back up for a quick turnaround with training camp set to begin late summer/early fall.

"He'll take a significant amount of time off right now," Payne revealed. "He'll probably take the next two, three weeks and really not do much of anything before the Tahoe golf tournament. The Tahoe golf tournament kind of signifies the end of his vacation, the time I start heading up there and set up camp pretty much until training camp. He'll take the next few weeks.

"We have kind of a steady ramping-up period. We'll start the first week and we'll go four days and we'll go four days the first two weeks and then we'll probably add a fifth day around week three, week four. We might get to a sixth day around week five and then he'll take another two-week vacation where he'll take a family vacation and then when he comes back, instead of starting at a four-day work week we'll start a five-day work week, we'll stay there for about 10-14 days and then we'll ramp back up to a six-day work week."

Curry's year-round training has played a major role in his longevity and continued success on the court. And this offseason will be no different.

For now, though, he'll take all the time he needs to rest up before the grind truly begins later this summer.

