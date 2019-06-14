Steph Curry shows love for Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson after NBA Finals originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Steph Curry was hurting Thursday night.

The Warriors' season had just come to an end with a 114-110 loss to the Raptors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Curry, perhaps the greatest shooter of all time, missed a possible game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds.

The three-time champion hates to lose, but that's far from what was hurting him the most. It's what teammates Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson had to suffer that truly gnawed at him.

"My guys, man," Curry said at his locker after the loss, via The Athletic's Marcus Thompson. "KD and Klay. Good people. Play the game the right way. Work hard. This was supposed to be a big summer for them. This offseason was supposed to be some of the best times of their lives. And just like that, it's taken away from them.

"I just can't believe it. The thought of that kills me."

Thompson, who scored a game-high 30 points, tore his left ACL during the third quarter of Game 6. In the previous game, Durant ruptured his right Achilles tendon and is expected to miss the entire 2019-2020 season.

Both stars are scheduled to be free agents this summer.

Curry was so upset by the injuries to his teammates that Thompson reported the two-time MVP even slammed his hand on the wall while going to the showers.

Sitting next to Curry in the locker room was his teammate and brother-in-law, Damion Lee. As Curry sat with his head down, Lee consoled him, but it was Steph doing the mentoring.

"He wasn't talking to me about the game," Lee said to Thompson. "He was talking to me about Klay and Kevin, and how much he feels for them. And he was talking to me about how big this summer is for me. That's why he's different. He's thinking about other people."

The Warriors are entering a huge offseason. They reportedly will offer Durant and Thompson max contracts, and Klay father, Mychal, said Friday moring that there's "no question" his son will re-sign with Golden State.

No matter what happens to the Warriors after five straight NBA Finals, Curry will continue to be the leader everyone follows by his example.