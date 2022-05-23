Steph Curry shimmies right at Reggie Miller after epic 3-pointer in Game 3

Watch Curry's amazing shimmy at Reggie after epic 3-pointer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There’s a shimmy-off tonight at American Airlines Center.

Reggie Miller and the rest of the TNT broadcast crew got an up-close look at Steph Curry’s signature move during Game 3 of the Western Conference finals between the Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.

With 38 seconds left in the third quarter of Sunday night’s game, Curry hit a step-back jumper three to give Golden State a 14-point lead.

Steph is literally a cheat code ðŸ˜²pic.twitter.com/L3dUFj2ZI9 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 23, 2022

He found himself near the broadcast table after the shot -- his fifth 3-pointer of the night -- and decided to celebrate in true Curry fashion, giving Miller and Co. a hilarious stare down and shimmy as he sauntered by.

This is how you shimmy, Luka ðŸ™ƒ pic.twitter.com/WwNfXHguV8 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 23, 2022

Earlier in the game, Mavs point guard Luka Dončić hit a buzzer-beater three from downtown to end the first quarter and let out a little shimmy of his own.

Who did it better? You be the judge.