Steph Curry shed 'lot of tears' when told Klay Thompson tore Achilles

Steph shed 'lot of tears' when told Klay tore his Achilles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry shares something in common with Warriors fans: They both were emotional when they heard the stunning news that Klay Thompson had torn his right Achilles last week.

In an interview with The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears, Curry opened about how he found out his Splash Brother had suffered another devastating season-ending injury.

“He’s the best 2-guard in the league,” Curry told Spears on Monday. “To get that call was a gut punch for sure. A lot of tears. You don’t really know what to say because a guy like that is having to go through two pretty serious rehabs now. But at the end of the day, we have to have his back. We hope that he is around and a part of what we do through his rehab and staying connected with us."

After missing the entire 2019-20 NBA season while recovering from a torn left ACL, Thompson now has another grueling rehab ahead of him.

Thompson was a few weeks away from getting back on the court for training camp and the beginning of the 2020-21 NBA season on Dec. 22. Instead, that goal was derailed in a pickup game in a gym in Southern California last Wednesday.

“You feel for a guy who has worked so hard to get back on the court two-three weeks out of [training camp] and something like that happens,” Curry told Spears. “You need to have a big-picture mentality when something like this happens. It’s easier said than done going through a lot of rehab, but there is a lot of time left in his career. We’re going to be there through it all.”

Curry sat on the Oracle Arena hardwood in disbelief when Thompson tore his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

This time, wasn't in the same building when Thompson suffered his injury. But it's clear the emotion was exactly the same.