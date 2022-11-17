Steph Curry shares touching Klay Thompson call after breaking 3-point record

Steph shares heartfelt call with Klay after 3-point record originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When Steph Curry was crowned 3-point king after passing Ray Allen’s all-time record at Madison Square Garden last season, you might have thought it was a team accolade the way the Warriors' star thanked several people for being able to achieve such a milestone.

Although an individual record, the reigning NBA Finals MVP thanked his family, coaches and teammates for allowing him to take the 3-point throne.

And in an interview with ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, which was released on Wednesday, Curry revealed what he called someone close to him who unfortunately wasn’t in the building when history was made: Klay Thompson.

"I FaceTimed him after the game on the way to this little dinner I had," Curry said. "Just thanked him for his part in all of my individual success and the motivation to keep working on the craft. Whether we were doing actual shooting competitions together or not, I always saw him work out, we always pushed each other in that respect.

“He had a huge part in that milestone, so I wanted to make sure he heard it from me."

Thompson was nearly 3,000 miles away, in Santa Cruz at the time, rehabbing his Achilles when Curry passed Allen’s record in New York City.

It crushed both of them that they weren’t able to celebrate together, in true Splash Bro fashion.

But Curry's call to Thompson was his way of showing his appreciation for No. 11.

And while Thompson cherished the call, it in a way was a reminder of just how sad he was that he couldn't be there.

"Bigtime FOMO," he said.

The good news is, Thompson is back and playing in the beginning of an NBA season for the first time in three years. With the way Curry's playing so far, Thompson won't have to worry about missing any more record-breaking from his fellow Splash Bro, or even doing so himself.

