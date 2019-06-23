Steph Curry shares thoughts on Masai Ujiri-deputy NBA Finals incident originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Steph Curry didn't witness the incident between Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri and a sheriff's deputy in the moments after Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Curry was busy trying to process how his Golden State Warriors had just lost the NBA title to Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Curry told the newspaper that at the time, he was unaware of the incident, but that he saw a visibly shaken Ujiri after the Raptors' celebration.

"You know what's crazy? I saw him after," Curry told The Times. "I didn't know anything about this situation. But looking back, I saw his face and I could tell something had happened."

Over the last few weeks, varying sides of the story have come out. The Alameda Country Sheriff's Office told NBC Sports Washington that Ujiri struck and pushed the deputy as he tried to gain access to the Oracle Arena floor to celebrate the Raptors' championship win.

Later, an eyewitness told the Associated Press that Ujiri never struck the deputy. Then, this week, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office showed images to the The Globe and Mail newspaper depicting an altercation between Ujiri and the deputy.

Curry, surprisingly, brought race into the equation.

"If he didn't do anything wrong, obviously, you'd hope that it was handled in a better fashion," Curry told The Times. "Especially for a guy that was going out and trying to celebrate with his team that had done something historical. So I don't know if that was a white G.M. or whatever, if that's handled differently. You can always play the what-if game."