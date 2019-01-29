Steph Curry sets NBA record with 200-plus 3s in seven straight seasons originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Steph Curry added another record to his résumé Monday.

The Warriors superstar became the first player in NBA history to make (at least) 200 3-pointers in seven consecutive seasons with a second-quarter triple in Golden State's authoritative win over the Indiana Pacers.

Record. Set.



He is now the only NBA player to have 200+ three pointers in seven consecutive seasons. pic.twitter.com/zxFmO8lPTE



— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 29, 2019

Curry's 200th 3-pointer of the season also was his fourth straight of the evening, and he finished the first half a perfect 5-for-5 from beyond the arc. He didn't miss until his seventh attempt, and ultimately finished the night with a game-high 26 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the outside.

Curry also became the first player in NBA history to make 200-plus 3-pointers in seven seasons ... period. To put things in perspective, his 1,960 3-pointers over the last seven seasons are more than all but nine players in NBA history (excluding himself). Larry Bird, widely considered to be one of the best shooters of all-time, attempted over 200 fewer 3-pointers in his entire career than Curry has made over the last seven seasons.

In fact, Bird did not make the 200th 3-pointer of his career until the 26th game of his seventh NBA season. So, the game has changed quite a bit since Larry Legend laced up his sneakers, and Curry's growing list of records make up much of the evidence.

By the time everything's said and done, those records might make up all of it.