Steph Curry sets another ridiculous playoff stat in Warriors-Nuggets finale

Steph sets another ridiculous playoff shooting stat originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry is the owner of many NBA records and ridiculous shooting statistics, including the most 3-point field goals in playoff history.

After going 5-of-11 from 3-point range in the Warriors’ 102-98 win in Game 5 of their first round series against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center, Curry added another hard-to-believe stat to his repertoire.

Wednesday was Curry's 49th career playoff game with at least five 3-pointers, which far and away is the most in NBA history. What makes the stat really pop is that the next two players on the list have 49 career playoff games with at least five 3-pointers -- combined.

Fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson is second with 28 games, and Ray Allen -- who Curry passed earlier this season for the most career threes in NBA history -- has 21, according to StatMuse.

Most playoff games with 5+ threes:



49Â â€” Steph Curry

49 â€”Â Next two players combined pic.twitter.com/xx5a2uWqYE — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 28, 2022

That’s not to take away from Thompson or Allen’s shooting ability. The fact that two of the other all-time great shooters can’t even go near Curry’s mark is a testament to how Steph continues to stretch the definition of “possible” when it comes to shooting a basketball.

And it also speaks to Curry’s ability to lead his teams deep into the playoffs to give him the opportunity to set the bar so high. He could add on to that mark this postseason, with at least four more guaranteed games after he dropped 30 points to close out the Nuggets on Wednesday.

Klay: â€œSteph Curry is one of a kind. Heâ€™ll continue do the spectacular and make it look effortlessâ€ pic.twitter.com/fmgwWoMUuS — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 28, 2022

At age 32, Curry’s been shooting the lights out long enough that some of his accomplishments and highlights are barely even surprising. But it’s good to see these incredible stats from time to time to fully appreciate the greatest shooter of all time.