Steph Curry, Seth get hilarious advice from Dell for NBA 3-Point Contest originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Father knows best, right?

When it comes from a 16-year NBA veteran, yes. Even if you are the two-time NBA MVP and three-time champ.

Some advice is better than others, and it doesn't get much better than what Dell Curry said to his sons Steph and Seth about how to win the NBA 3-Point Contest.

"My pops, his advice when he did it, was don't do what he did and go out the night before 'til the sun comes up," Steph said in an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Kelenna Azubuike. "He's like, 'the person that wants to win the most, is the one that's gonna go to bed the earliest and not go out the night before.' I appreciated that."

Dell only scored 12 points and was dropped in the first round of the 1994 3-Point Contest against Cleveland's Mark Price.

Steph has already predicted he'll beat Seth and win the event, so he better get some shut-eye. It sounds like there's going to a pretty expensive brotherly bet, too.

A Steph and Seth wager tomorrow night? 🤑 pic.twitter.com/zaWFV62YQj — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 15, 2019

There's never been a better 3-point shooting family than the Currys. It should be a competitive contest with Steph and Seth, but either way, they'll probably do better than Dell ... if they stick to his advice.