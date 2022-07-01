Steph Curry sends Juan Toscano-Anderson heartfelt goodbye after Lakers deal

Steph sends heartfelt goodbye to JTA after Lakers deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Juan Toscano-Anderson is leaving the Bay and headed for SoCal, but he will forever remain an Oakland hero.

And from one Bay Area legend to another, 2022 NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry showed love to the East Oakland native.

Toscano-Anderson reached an agreement with the Lakers shortly after the NBA’s free agency period began on Thursday, his agent Erika Ruiz confirmed to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

This comes after Golden State did not extend a qualifying offer to Toscano-Anderson ($2.1 million), as The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported Wednesday, citing sources, making the 29-year-old an unrestricted free agent.

As Curry stated, JTA -- an NBA champ -- has never forgotten where he came from.

He became the first player of Mexican descent to win an NBA championship, and was also the first Mexican-American player to participate in the All-Star Slam Dunk contest, where he proudly represented both Dub Nation and Mexico in Cleveland earlier this year.

His journey and story are ones of a fairytale, but it wasn't always flowers and rainbows. From leagues across Southern California to the G League to playing for his childhood team -- and winning a ring with them -- JTA has watched his dream come true.

And his story is still being written.

