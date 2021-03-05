Steph Curry selected by LeBron James with third overall pick in 2021 NBA All-Star draft

After being named an All-Star for the 2021 edition of the draft, Steph Curry officially has his team.

With the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA All-Star draft, LeBron James selected Golden State Warriors point guard. After landing Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo with the top selection, James landed Curry in the second round of the televised All-Star draft.

Following the Curry and Antetokounmpo picks, James rounded out the rest of his All-Star starting lineup with Dallas guard Luka Doncic and Denver’s Nikola Jokic.

Portland’s Damian Lillard, Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons, Phoenix’s Chris Paul, Boston’s Jaylen Brown, Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George, Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis and Utah’s Rudy Gobert will join Team LeBron as reserves.

With Curry, Lillard and Doncic surrounding James, Jokic and Antetokounmpo, Team LeBron will feature a trio of deadly long-distance shooters.

Watch the moment James called on “Chef Curry” with the No. 2 pick in the All-Star draft via @NotNotDubs408 on Twitter:

Former Warrior Kevin Durant passed on Curry to select his current teammate with the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving.

Following his decision to use the second overall pick on Irving instead of Curry, Durant added Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard, Washington’s Bradley Beal and Boston’s Jayson Tatum.

Brooklyn’s James Harden, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, New Orleans forward Zion Williamson, Orlando’s Nikola Vucevic, New York’s Julius Randle, Chicago’s Zach Lavine, Utah’s Donovan Mitchell will come off the bench for Team Durant.

Via @BleacherReport on Twitter:

Team LeBron and Team Durant are set. Who you got 👀 pic.twitter.com/mw3nykmji0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 5, 2021

The 2021 All-Star game is slated for Sunday at 5 p.m. PST in Atlanta. Along with his duties for Team LeBron, the seven-time All-Star will participate in the 3-point competition at halftime.

