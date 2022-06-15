Steph Curry seems calm but internally 'livid' before Game 6, Steve Kerr says

How Kerr believes internally 'livid' Steph will respond in Game 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The absolute last thing that you want to see if you're the Boston Celtics is an extra-motived Steph Curry.

In the Warriors' 104-94 win over Boston in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night at Chase Center, Steph Curry had a historically bad shooting performance, snapping his previous 223-game streak of making at least one 3-pointer.

Fortunately for Golden State, they were able to overcome Curry's struggles because of strong performances from Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II and Klay Thompson.

With the Warriors leading the series three games to two and heading back to TD Garden in Boston for a close-out opportunity in Game 6, Draymond Green told reporters after the game that he anticipates seeing a "livid" Curry on Thursday night.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr joined 95.7 The Game's "Damon & Ratto" on Tuesday night, where he was asked about Green's comments and if he expects to see a "livid" Curry in Game 6.

"I think what Draymond is referring to is Steph's competitiveness," Kerr said. "When he says he's going to be 'livid,' I think he means inside, Steph is going to be livid that he went 0-for-9 from three and he's such a competitor that he's going to want to come out there and light it up. So that was Draymond's point.

"I know from experience that when Steph has a tough shooting night, he bounces back quickly and he wants to right the ship. We'll have a good day of practice [Wednesday] and a chance for him to get back out on the floor and then a shootaround on Thursday. So a lot of rest and a lot of shots before that game starts and he'll be ready to go."

Curry typically is cool, calm and collected at all times. If he ever is "livid," you'll never be able to tell.

"Yeah, that's imperceptible," Kerr said. "You know it's inside him, but he always projects a calm regardless."

We'll have to wait and see how Curry responds in Game 6, but if you're the Celtics, you might be shaking in your boots a little bit knowing that Steph's coming out with a vengeance.

