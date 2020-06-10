Steph Curry searches for viral teen basketball player who plays with one arm

When NBA superstar Stephen Curry saw 14-year-old Zhang Jiacheng play basketball he only had one question: “Who is this kid? Help me find him! ”

Curry posted the inquiry on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. Zhang impressed the seasoned pro not just because he plays the sport with only one arm, but because he out-finessed his competitors.

Curry helped to circulate a video of the teenager scoring baskets, doing layups and overall just being a fierce competitor. The Guangdong Province resident lost his right arm in an accident when he was just 5 years old. But when Zhang started to play basketball at age 12, he knew he wanted to play professionally someday.

Curry’s post got back to Zhang who responded, according to Radio.com. Zhang said he looks up to the two-time MVP because, like Zhang, he is not the strongest or biggest in the NBA but still finds a way to thrive as one of its best players.

“I just wanted to say you are an inspiration,” Curry said in a video. “You don’t take no for an answer. You found a way to overcome and get out there on the basketball court and show people just how much the game means to you.”

The pro made a third video dedicated to Zhang. It’s a tutorial on a ball-handling drill.

“I am here to help you become a better ball handler like Jiacheng,” Curry wrote in the caption.

